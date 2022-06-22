RDA Financial Network Purchases Shares of 13,573 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,721 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 5,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

