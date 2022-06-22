RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE HYT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,987. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.