RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Anthem by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,473. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.29.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

