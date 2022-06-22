RDA Financial Network Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Starbucks by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,978. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

