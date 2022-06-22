RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,350,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

