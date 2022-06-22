RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.