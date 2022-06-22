RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. 96,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,671. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

