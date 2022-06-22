Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

