RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

