Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00.

6/17/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $155.00.

6/17/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $135.00.

6/16/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $140.00.

6/15/2022 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $136.00.

6/15/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $136.00.

6/14/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $134.00.

6/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $143.00.

5/26/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE DRI opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

