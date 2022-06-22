Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OpGen (OPGN)

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – OpGen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00.

5/9/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.53.

Get OpGen Inc alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.