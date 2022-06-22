Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OpGen (OPGN)

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/18/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – OpGen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00.
- 5/9/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.53.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
