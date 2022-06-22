Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pernod Ricard (RI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI):

6/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €169.00 ($177.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/13/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/9/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €234.00 ($246.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/9/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €235.00 ($247.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/8/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €169.00 ($177.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/8/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($206.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/27/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €215.00 ($226.32) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/11/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/3/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €234.00 ($246.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €260.00 ($273.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($206.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €222.00 ($233.68) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €224.00 ($235.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €169.00 ($177.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/27/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €230.00 ($242.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

EPA:RI opened at €169.35 ($178.26) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($143.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is €184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.88.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

