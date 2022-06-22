Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):
- 6/22/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $147.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $140.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $145.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. 304,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,052,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.