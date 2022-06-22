Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

6/22/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

5/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $147.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $140.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $145.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00.

4/25/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. 304,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,052,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

