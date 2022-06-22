Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2726 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDEIY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.95) to €18.75 ($19.74) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.