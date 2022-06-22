Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

