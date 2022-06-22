Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Compass Point

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

