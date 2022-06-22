Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

