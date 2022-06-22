Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

