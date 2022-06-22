Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.20.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.