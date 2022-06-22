Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for UiPath (PATH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH):

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $45.00.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $23.00.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.50 to $45.00.

5/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00.

5/27/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $27.00.

5/20/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $25.00.

5/18/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00.

4/25/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

