ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Up 2.1%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. 109,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 886,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

