Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.91

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $12.96. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 778,404 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $988.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

