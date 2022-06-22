Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. 1,625,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 198,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.