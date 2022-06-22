RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.