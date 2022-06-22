RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,136.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,136 ($26.16) and last traded at GBX 2,153.03 ($26.37), with a volume of 7451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,238 ($27.41).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHIM. Barclays decreased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($47.04) to GBX 3,100 ($37.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RHI Magnesita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($51.24).

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,405.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,824.73.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

