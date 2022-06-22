RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 0.6%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €15.60 ($16.42) and last traded at €15.60 ($16.42). Approximately 661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.50 ($16.32).
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)
