Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.11 and traded as low as C$46.78. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$48.80, with a volume of 3,306 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$534.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.96.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,346.94%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.