Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($79.62) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,864.62 ($71.84).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,071 ($62.11) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The firm has a market cap of £82.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,627.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,518.65.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

