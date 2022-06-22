RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

