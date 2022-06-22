Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of Robert Half International worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. 3,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,763. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

