Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $665.50

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.50 ($8.15) and traded as low as GBX 449.90 ($5.51). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 463 ($5.67), with a volume of 5,836 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £355.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 565.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.50.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($7.96), for a total value of £65,000 ($79,617.83).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

