Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 9.3%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 12,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

