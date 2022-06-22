Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $10.78.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
