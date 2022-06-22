Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.
In other news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.