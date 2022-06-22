Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

In other news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

