Rogers Communications Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.06.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.
