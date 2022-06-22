Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as low as C$6.06. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 107,301 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$631.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.10.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,914 shares in the company, valued at C$321,287.71. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,200 shares of company stock worth $1,476,496.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.