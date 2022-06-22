Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Acquires 228,500 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 228,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,330,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,332,823.68.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, John Martin Mirko bought 56,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,170.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John Martin Mirko bought 100,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,100.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, John Martin Mirko bought 39,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$8,196.25.

On Wednesday, June 1st, John Martin Mirko bought 399,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$71,910.00.

CVE RKR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.56.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

