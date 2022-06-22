Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.42) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,864.62 ($71.84).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,071 ($62.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,627.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,518.65. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

