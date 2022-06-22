Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Sector Perform

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of GMS opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. GMS has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,915,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 155,000 shares of company stock worth $7,270,050 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

