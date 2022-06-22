Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Sector Perform

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

