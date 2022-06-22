Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

