Royal Bank of Canada Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $99.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

