Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to “Outperform”

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE SUM opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 574,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 526.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

