Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $218,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 239.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 297,944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 197.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

