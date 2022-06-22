Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $258.80

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258.80 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 267.70 ($3.28), with a volume of 588816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.40 ($3.35).

RMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 355 ($4.35) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.60) to GBX 632 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 530.25 ($6.49).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 390.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

