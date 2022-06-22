Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.04) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.60) to GBX 632 ($7.74) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.75.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.