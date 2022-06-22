RS Group (LON:RS1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $795.50

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 795.50 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 799 ($9.79), with a volume of 75723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($9.97).

RS1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.07) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.39) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock acquired 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,037.24). Also, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.93), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($107,752.38).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

