RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.05) to €47.50 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

