RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.05) to €47.50 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
