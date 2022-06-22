Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.19. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,163,074 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 219.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 452,602 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

