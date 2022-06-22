Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $228,378. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 71.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

